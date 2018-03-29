Bruno Mars: Grammy winner, multi-instrumentalist . . . master of puns.

The 32-year-old singer shared a hilarious video of himself cuddling with a koala and delivering pickup lines over George Michael’s “Careless Whisper.”

“Hey girl, if I could get your number so I could koala you up sometime,” Mars began in the Thursday, March 29, Instagram clip. “Take you on vacation, sip on some piña koalas, because I don’t believe in quantity, I believe in koala-ty.” As Mars is delivering the smooth lines he can barely keep a straight face.

The caption read: “When it comes to to spittin that hot fire I’m over koalafied! Thank you Australia for everything!! #24magicworldtour.”

The “Uptown Funk” crooner’s goofy bit received more than 19,000 comments. “I salute you for not breaking out in laughter,” wrote one follower. Added another: “Everything you need in one place. Careless Whisper and great dad puns.”

Of course, Mars isn’t looking for a lady friend. He and Jessica Caban have been dating since 2011. Mars and the 35-year-old Puerto Rican model live together in Los Angeles with a Rottweiler named Geronimo who he adopted as a puppy back in April 2012. “That was my dream, man. I was, ‘Man, I want a dog. I need a dog,’” he told GQ in 2013. “A big one.”

Mars won seven trophies at the Grammy Awards in January including song, record and album of the year. His 24K Magic World Tour kicked off on March 28 and ends on October 27.

