What are best friends for? Busy Philipps flew to see Michelle Williams on the 10-year anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death on Monday, January 22.

The Cougar Town alum, 38, shared on Instagram Story that she was headed out to a flight shortly, but didn’t even pack yet. After taking a few sunset photos on the plane, she finally reunited with her former Dawson’s Creek costar.

“It’s ok,” she captioned a photo of the longtime friends once she landed.

Ledger died at age 28 from an accidental overdose in his New York apartment in 2008. He and Williams, 37, dated after meeting on set of Brokeback Mountain and are parents of daughter Matilda, now 12.

Earlier in the day, Philipps broke down in tears as she remembered Ledger while listening to “Time to Pretend” by MGMT.

“I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on,” she said in an Instagram Story. “It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song. . . it’s weird.”

In 2009, Williams told Vogue how much Matilda reminds her of the late Australian actor. “Every time I really miss him and wonder where he’s gone, I just look at her,” she said at the time. Last year, she revealed that she sold the home that she once shared with Ledger. “At that time, I was inconsolable, because I felt, How will he be able to find us?” she told WSJ Magazine. “This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are. And now I can’t believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate [us].”

