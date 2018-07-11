Mystery ink! Busy Philipps got her first tattoo, but fans will have to read her book to find out what the message means.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, showed off her new tat on Instagram Tuesday, July 10. “It says ‘aced out in her nudes’ and what it means is in my book (which is now finished and also available for pre-order at busypbook.com),” she wrote. “Oh! And similar to the TITLE of my book- this only hurt a little.” Philipps’ book, set to be released on October 23, is called This Will Only Hurt a Little.

The Cougar Town star also shared a pic of herself leaning back in the chair with a look of slight unease on her face as a tattoo artist inked her arm.

“I’m not actually nervous, you guys,” Philipps said during an Instagram Story video. “I had two kids with no pain drugs. I’m fine.”

The actress was accompanied by friend Kelly Oxford. Philipps revealed that she only came because she wanted a tattoo and the Everything Is Perfect When You’re a Liar author was going to get one anyway. “I literally woke up this morning and was like, ‘I wanna get a tattoo today,’ and then Kelly just texted,” she explained. “I said, ‘Where are you? I’m coming to meet you.’”

Philipps later shared a hilarious group text with her parents. Her mother was more outraged by the fact that she went to the Valley to get inked than by the actual tattoo itself.

“You know what’s gonna happen now? Full sleeves. It’s just gonna be neck, sleeve, sleeve, sleeve,” the I Feel Pretty star joked, motioning to her arms. Philipps also suggested making the outing a tradition called Tattoo Tuesdays.

