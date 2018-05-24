Michelle Williams will always be by Busy Philipps’ side now! The Oscar nominee sent her bestie a cardboard cutout of herself after Philipps underwent a sinus operation.

“My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying,” the Cougar Town alum, 38, captioned a selfie of herself with the cutout of Williams, 37, in the background, on Thursday, May 24, via Twitter.

My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying. 😂😬😂 pic.twitter.com/TdrDSlgQpd — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 24, 2018

Philipps shared a picture of herself leaving the hospital in a wheelchair after surgery on Tuesday, May 22.

“My post sinus surgery look was 🔥. Also. I apparently was giving a lot of thumbs up,” she wrote. “Thank you for your good thoughts and kind words! I’m in bed in Mr nightgown resting with my sinuses successfully cleaned out.❤👃🏼❤.”

Williams and Philipps have been friends since they met on the set of Dawson’s Creek in 2001 when the latter joined the series in season 5. Along with the rest of the cast, the two women reunited back in March for an Entertainment Weekly magazine spread to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the teen drama.

“It was like, you know, how people say love at first sight? We had that thing. We had that friend connection. It was just an immediate,” Philipps told the publication about her friendship with Williams. “Of course we’re drinking wine and smoking cigarettes and getting in bar fights. We just had an immediate love for each other that’s continued over the years.”

“When I met her, she was the coolest girl I had ever seen,” Williams added. “She had a nose ring. She wore her hair in braids. She wore overalls. And she had this attitude like, ‘I know who I am and don’t cross my line.’ I just thought, ‘I want to be this person when I grow up.’ She was my first real friend I ever had.”

