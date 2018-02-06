Busy Philipps opened up about her regrets auditioning for Quentin Tarantino after listening to his resurfaced interview defending Roman Polanski.

“F—K THIS GUY,” Philipps began in a series of tweets on Monday, February 5, linking back to an article about Tarantino’s 2003 interview with Howard Stern in which he defended Polanski for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s. “QUENTIN IS CANCELLED.”

“Like f—king spiting on an actresses face and choking her wasn’t enough. F—k this guy. F—k anyone who works with him. I’m embarrassed that I ever auditioned for him. F—k him,” the 38-year-old Cougar Town alum continued, referencing Tarantino’s alleged behavior with Uma Thurman on the set of Kill Bill, which Thurman detailed to The New York Times. “That I f—king showed up in SHORT SHORTS AND FLIP FLOPS as requested because I WANTED THE JOB. This business sucks and enables predators and F—KING. ENOUGH … Btw this was 10 year ago. I’m SURE IM TOO F—KING OLD NOW.”

Philipps, who has two kids — 9-year-old Birdie and 4-year-old Cricket — with husband Mark Silverstein, added, “Ok. Sorry. I have to go put my two girls to bed and pray that they they get to grow up in a world where drugging and raping a child at 13 isn’t laughed off in a radio interview ‘because she wanted it.’”

As previously reported, Polanksi, 84, was arrested and charged for raping Samantha Gailey in March 1977. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser change of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and fled to France just hours before his sentencing. Tarantino, 54, spoke to Stern about the case in 2003.

“She wanted to have it and dated the guy. … She was down with this,” the director said at time. “He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape. That’s not quite the same thing. He had sex with a minor … To me, when you use the word ‘rape,’ you’re talking about violent, throwing them down. It’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world. You can’t throw the word ‘rape’ around. It’s like throwing the word ‘racist’ around. It doesn’t apply to everything people use it for.”

