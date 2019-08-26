Buzzzz-o-Meter: Start College in Style Without Breaking the Bank





Going back-to-school doesn’t have to be all composition notebooks and No. 2 pencils. Spruce up your dorm, your desk and your closet with Us Weekly’s exclusive deals for back-to-school shopping. In our latest Bargain Buzzzz-o-Meter, brands like Dormify, FabFitFun and more will help you start the school year in style – but without breaking the bank. Watch the exclusive video above for all the deals you need before heading to campus.

Deck Out Your Dorm

Make the transition to college stress-free and stylish with Dormify’s décor. Their wall tapestries, storage ottomans and pillows will brighten up any drab dorm room in an instant.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 15% off

Dormify Promo Code: USWEEKLY (Valid 8/26 – 9/1)

Study in Style

Dress up your desk area with Ban.do’s fun and colorful accessories – like their 17-month academic planners and desk planner packs.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 15% off

Ban.do Promo Code: USWEEKLY15 (Valid 8/26 – 9/1)

Collegiate Wardrobe

Shein is a one-stop-shop for the modern yet economical fashionista. Give your back-to-school wardrobe a makeover, without taking a toll on your wallet.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 15% off

Shein Promo Code: USMG15 (Valid 8/26 – 9/1)

Call Mom!

Back-to-school deals aren’t just for school supplies. For a limited time, Straight Talk Wireless is offering a $200 discount on a Samsung Galaxy S9 so you can stay in touch with loved ones all school-year long. It’s just $45 a month for unlimited talk, text and data. Talk about a steal!

Plant Love

The Plant Shop at 1-800-flowers.com offers over 150 plants. They just introduced Safari Animal Succulents, which will bring some life and greenery to any dorm room. Plus, succulents are easy to care for so they’re the perfect starter plant for college students.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 20% off

1-800-Flowers Promo Code: USWEEKLY20 (Valid 8/26 – 9/2)

Let’s Do Lunch

Upgrade your lunchbox with Modern Picnic’s vegan leather insulated totes. Look upscale and chic while eating your lunch in between classes – they’re good for the environment and your wardrobe!

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 15% off

Modern Picnic Promo Code: USWEEKLY15 (Valid 8/26 – 9/1)

Staying Fit on Campus

Keeping up with wellness on campus is never easy, but with the help of FabFitFun’s subscription box, it can be now! Discover new products in beauty, fitness and more that will help you get motivated.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 10% off

FabFitFun Promo Code: USWEEKLY10 (Valid 8/26 – 9/1)

