Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up for back-to-school season! The reality star’s lifestyle website, Poosh, published an extensive list of healthy lunches and snacks to prepare for kids as the start of the school year approaches.

Though the post, which was published on Wednesday, August 21, was written by Poosh contributor Samantha Hyatt, it’s safe to say the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, approves of these nutritious options.

“Here on Poosh, we are sharing with you some basic planning that can help with lunch prep,” the article states, noting that the list is broken into several categories. Under each of the four categories — main meal, veggie, fruit and snack — Hyatt lists several healthy, easy-to-prepare options.

For example, the main meal category includes sandwiches, a variety of leftover-related choices, party-size meatballs and more.

While Kardashian, who shares kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex Scott Disick, likely no longer has to prepare school lunches for her older children, what they eat when they aren’t home is still one of her biggest concerns.

In fact, in July the California native opened up about why she felt the need to speak up about the subpar meals and snacks served at her kids’ school, which included processed foods and produce that wasn’t fresh or organic. “As moms, it’s in our power to raise some awareness and rally for healthier options,” she explained in a Poosh post at the time.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the food being served at my kids’ school, so I made sure that the principal knew my concerns,” Kardashian continued. “And I’ve continued to offer my two cents on everything from the type of milk they serve to their use of single-use plastic.”

Scroll down for some Kardashian-approved school lunch and snack options!