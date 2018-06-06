Break out the barbecues and crack open a beer – it’s time to celebrate our dads and grads! If you still need a gift for Pop, or maybe a high-school or college graduate in your life, look no further! Watch the video above – our latest in the Buzzzz-o-Meter series ­– for affordable and super chic gifts!

Pool Party

Besides Father’s Day, June also celebrates the start of summer, which means pool time! Dad deserves to stand out at the pool this year with brightly colored Lilly Pulitzer swim trunks for $88, which pair perfectly with Havaianas flip-flops that start at just $24.

World-Traveling Grad

Encourage the grads in your life to branch out of their comfort zones and travel with L.L. Bean’s tri-color totes, adventure duffles and travel cases, which are lightweight and built to stand up to real-life situations. Plus, you can add a monogram to make it extra personal. These range from $34.95 to $129.

Stay Connected

Help both dads and grads stay connected, whether they’re 3 miles or 3,000 miles away. With Straight Talk’s $55 Ultimate Unlimited Plan, you’ll be hooking them up with unlimited data. Pair it with one of the latest phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 — it’s such a great gift for Dad.

Well-Groomed Pop

Beauty products aren’t just for Mom. The Kiehl’s Men’s Grooming Essentials Kit retails for $48 and includes everything from a facial fuel cleanser to an ultimate man body scrub soap.

Home Sweet Home

Whether they’re moving into a dorm or a new apartment, help graduates make their house a home with kitchen essentials from ModCloth. Known for their retro ‘70s vibe, the brand makes everything from serving ware to mixing bowls, which range in price from $17 to $45.

Plus, who doesn’t love an inspirational accent pillow, like this one from Anthropologie that reads “The World is Your Oyster” for $78.



Game Time

Games could work for young grads or older dads! Urban Outfitters features a tabletop pool game that retails for $36 and would fit perfectly in a dorm room … or in your dad’s office.

Satisfy Their Sweet Tooth

Sugarfina, known for their rosé gummy bears, now makes a candy bento box for Dad! The Vice Collection, which retails for $65, includes bourbon gummy bears, bacon pretzels, single malt scotch cordial chocolates and more!

For the Wine Connoisseur

Help Dad drink in style! A curated gift box from the Giftagram app includes Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, Sempli Cupa-Vino handblown stemless glasses and an RBT wing corkscrew, and retails for $99.

