Flowers, jewelry and beauty ­­– these are a few of mama’s favorite things! Treat mom like the queen that she is, without breaking the bank this Mother’s Day! Us Weekly is hooking our readers up with exclusive deals for celeb-loved items that don’t take a toll on your wallet. Watch the Bargain Buzzzz-o-Meter: Mother’s Day Edition video above to see how you can make Mom feel like a VIP!

The Crown Jewels

Gorjana jewelry, which is loved by stars like Cindy Crawford, Isla Fisher and Jessica Alba have the look of being high end, but their collections range from just $28 to $125. Go the extra step and get mom’s initials engraved.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 20% OFF

Gorjana.com Promo Code: FROMUS20 (available May 9 – 16)

New Sunnies For Summer

Tis the season for a new pair (or two!) of sunglasses. Celeb moms like Carrie Underwood, Heidi Klum and J Lo have been seen rocking these Privé Revaux shades. The best part? They’re just $29.95!

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 15% off

Privérevaux.com Promo Code: USWEEKLY15 (available May 9 – 16)

Beauty Queen

The Beauty Shield Collection from E.L.F. Cosmetics is amazingly affordable and is aimed at protecting skin. From a beauty shield magnetic mask to a daily defense makeup mist, they have it all and the collection ranges from just $6 to $24.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 20% off the Beauty Shield Collection

ELFCosmetics.com Promo Code: BEAUTYSHIELD20 (available May 9 – 16)

Call Your Mother!

At the end of the day, Mom just wants more calls, texts and photos from her family, right? With Straight Talk’s new Ultimate Unlimited 2-Line Plan for just $90, mom has unlimited connection, so she can reach you anytime, anywhere. What more could she want for Mother’s Day?! Pair it with Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ if you really want to be the favorite child this holiday.

A Better Bouquet

Hook mom up with a gorgeous bouquet or a plant that will last even longer! Urban Stems is known for its modern blooms and foliage and all its plants and bouquets are sustainably sourced.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 15% OFF

UrbanStems.com Promo Code: USWEEKLY15 (available May 9 – 16)

Sleeping Beauty

Keep mom cozy, but still stylish, while she lounges! Give her a gift of silky floral robes and pajama sets from Plum Pretty Sugar, which start at $50 and are uber-chic (and comfy, too!)

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 15% off

PlumPrettySugar.com Promo Code: PRETTYMOM (available May 9 – 16)

A Personalized Touch

Homemade in Queens, Sandra Smith bags and pouches can be personalized with special messages for mom, plus you can add her name to the front! The bags start at just $24.

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: 20% off

ShopSandraSmith.com Promo Code: USWEEKLY (available May 9 – 16)

