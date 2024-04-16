Caitlin Clark‘s No. 1 fan is following her from the University of Iowa to the WNBA.

Clark went Instagram official with fellow basketball player and Iowa alum Connor McCaffrey in August 2023. Following his graduation that spring, McCaffrey began working as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s a way in,” he told the Des Moines Register in 2023, expressing interest in becoming a coach someday like his father. “It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

McCaffrey was a four-star recruit for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning several honors throughout his college career, including the team’s Academic Excellence Award. While dating Clark, he’s become one of her biggest supporters.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball championship after a record-breaking season and was later selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 WNBA draft pick. As they celebrated her career milestone in New York City, Clark gushed over her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram Story upload.

“My fave person in the world,” she captioned the April 2024 post.

Scroll down for a glimpse at Clark and McCaffrey’s relationship:

August 2023

The couple went public with their romance. “Best end to summer🖤,” Caitlin captioned their Instagram debut. McCaffrey’s brother Patrick quipped in the comments section, “I’m the best 3rd wheel fasho.”

January 2024

McCaffrey gushed over Clark on her 22nd birthday. “Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you 🖤,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing a carousel of cute photos.

Clark playfully called out her boyfriend in the comments section, teasing, “Acting like u a T swift fan tho is crazy, but I will let this slide hehe🤍.”

February 2024

When Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, McCaffrey was quick to cheer her on. “So proud,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “Love you 22.”

March 2024

McCaffrey celebrated via social media when Clark and the Hawkeyes made it to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, writing, “Out of words for this 1.” Clark pulled impressive stats during the game, including nine 3-pointers, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

April 2024

Though the Hawkeyes were defeated by the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the March Madness final, McCaffrey was still proud of his girlfriend, calling her “My GOAT” in a sweet post-game Instagram Story.

When it came time for the WNBA draft later that month, Clark turned heads in an all-Prada outfit. A fan on X asked for McCaffrey’s honest reaction to the look, to which he replied, “😲🫢🤤.”