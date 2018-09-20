She gave her blessing! Caitlyn Jenner revisited the moment when she discovered that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, was pregnant.

“She’s always wanted to be a mom. When she called me up, it was a little bit tough for her because obviously she’s not been married, but fortunately, she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child will be very well taken care of,” Caitlin, 68, said during her Thursday, September 20, appearance on ITV’s Loose Women. “She wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young.”

Although the Olympian supports her 21-year-old daughter, she still believes that “you’re better off waiting and there’s no rush. I had my first child at 29 and I kind of had everything done.”

The I Am Cait alum previously sent well wishes to the Kylie Cosmetics creator in February after the makeup guru welcomed her now 7-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey,” Caitlin wrote alongside an Instagram throwback photo of Kylie. “She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner.”

The businesswoman, for her part, has been open about her experience as a young mom. “I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics on to her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do,” she told Glamour UK earlier this month of her company, which is currently estimated to be worth $330 million.

Kylie added that she hasn’t been fazed by the side effects of carrying a child. “Pregnancy has completely changed my body at a super young age,” she added to the publication. “But I really don’t care.”

