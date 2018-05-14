Caitlyn Jenner Ices Khloe Kardashian in Mother’s Day Post

It’s safe to assume Caitlyn Jenner didn’t accidentally forget to shout out Khloe Kardashian in her Mother’s Day post. She even included ex-wife Kris Jenner.

“So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life!” the 68-year-old Olympian gushed in her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 13. Pictures included a never-before-seen image of daughter Kylie Jenner cradling her baby girl Stormi and a snap of her Caitlyn hugging Kris. Though Caitlyn revealed in November 2017 that she hasn’t spoken to Kim Kardashian in a year, she shared a selfie of herself with the reality star, 37, and grandson Saint.

Khloe’s social media snub comes after a February interview with U.K. morning show Lorraine, where she opened up about her estranged relationship with Caitlyn. When the then-pregnant 33-year-old was asked if having a child would mend her estranged relationship with Caitlyn, she replied: “I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn. Things are just as they are.” (Khloe welcomed daughter, True, on April 12, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.)

Jenner’s relationship with the Kardashian family has been rocky since April 2015 when she revealed her identity as a transgender woman. In her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn claimed that Kris, 62, was not supportive of her transition. Their divorce was finalized in 2015 after 24 years of marriage.

“I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes, I don’t talk to any of them anymore,” Caitlyn told Piers Morgan in 2017. At the time, the former athlete revealed she hadn’t spoken to Khloe in two years.

While it is unlikely the Good American denim designer will respond to Caitlyn’s diss, she did share her own Mother’s day tribute to Kris on Instagram on Sunday. May 13. Dubbing the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch “the best mommy we could ask for!!” Khloe gushed: “We couldn’t imagine life without you!! You are the reason for it all!! Thank you for showing us what unconditional love and loyalty is.”

