All eyes will be on Caleb Williams next season as he enters his rookie season in the NFL, but it’s nothing he isn’t used to already.
The former USC star quarterback won the 2022 Heisman Trophy and entered last football season as one of the most marketable athletes in college football at one of the sport’s biggest brands.
While he’s used to being in the limelight, he’s kept his personal life extremely private. Williams has been dating girlfriend Valery Orellana for at least four years, going back to their high school prom — though you might not know it from looking at social media.
Orellana is a student at the University of North Carolina, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the Hussman School of Media and Journalism. According to her LinkedIn page, she is also cofounder of an organization called Evenin’ Out the Playing Field, “an organization targeting people of color to participate in predominantly white sports to increase diversity and inclusion with free clinics that bridge the gap of accessibility.”
Though Orellana and Williams went to school across the country from each other, they’ve stuck it out over the last four years. Expect Orellana to be in Detroit when her boyfriend is taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Keep scrolling for a timeline of Williams and Orellana’s romance:
October 2020
The two became Instagram official, sharing a since-deleted post of the two of them headed off to prom together. Williams attended Gonzaga College High School, while Orellana went to Richard Montgomery High School 16 miles away.
The caption quoted a Drake lyric, reading, “Young Angel and Young Lion, you know what it is!”
November 2020
Orellana shared a photo via her Instagram Story from an Oklahoma football game, where Williams began his career.
September 2022
Orellana was tagged in an Instagram photo at a USC football game. The photo was presumably taken the week before when Williams made his home debut for the Trojans against Rice. USC played a road game the day before the photo was posted.
April 2024
Williams teased Orellana’s draft night fit via X, writing, “Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s 😆.”