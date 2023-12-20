Cameron Diaz wants to “normalize separate bedrooms” for married couples — and she might be on to something!

Diaz, 51, reflected on what she previously thought was her dream cohabitating situation during an appearance on a Tuesday, December 19, episode of Molly Sims and Emese Gormley’s “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” Diaz said after one of the ladies said her husband snores. “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

This got a huge rise out of the hosts and Diaz’s Avaline wine business partner, Katherine Power, who was also a guest on the episode. The ladies erupted with their thoughts, even joking that Diaz shouldn’t have publicly shared her hot take on marriage.

“I’ve already said it,” Diaz shrugged before noting her opinions have changed: “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015, and they welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in January 2020.

The Other Woman actress isn’t shy about the fact that Madden, 44, changed her outlook on life.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” Diaz told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

While Diaz was linked to many A-list men in the early 2000s, including Justin Timberlake, Matt Dillon and Alex Rodriguez, she gushed that “no one compares” to Madden.

“Everything else just washes and slips away,” she told Andy Cohen during an interview in 2016. “You realize, ‘Oh, right, this is what the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with.’ … And I know that this is special.”

Needless to say, the feeling is definitely mutual. Madden praised his “true love” via Instagram in 2018.

“So many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are🌹Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage,” Madden wrote at the time. “The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru [sic] in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love ❤️.”