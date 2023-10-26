Cameron Diaz loves the music her husband Benji Madden creates for their daughter, Raddix, 3.

“He has, like, the best songs,” the Charlie’s Angels star, 51, shared on the Wednesday, October 25, episode on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words, and it’s the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It kills me.”

Madden, 44, is the lead guitarist for rock band Good Charlotte. His brother, Joel Madden, is the group’s lead vocalist and they also perform together as The Madden Brothers.

Diaz is such a fan of her husband’s tracks for their daughter that she wants him to record an album of his kid-friendly tunes. “He has some bangers,” she added. “I’m telling you. I’m like, ‘Whoa, that is like, that’s catchy.’”

The couple tied the knot in January 2015 at Diaz’s Beverly Hills Home. They welcomed Raddix nearly five years later.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the pair announced in January 2020. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Good Charlotte performed live for the first time in five years on October 21 at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz was very impressed to see her husband transform into an uninhibited rock star.

“Here they are, like, up on stage,” she said. “100,000 people just, like, singing every word to their song, jumping all at the same time. It was, like, so wild.”

The actress, for her part, took an 8-year hiatus from her career in 2014. Late last year, she returned to acting shooting Back in Action alongside her Annie costar Jamie Foxx, which is now in post production The duo also shared the screen in the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday.

In July 2022, Diaz explained to CBS Mornings why she took a break from her career.

“When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.’ And I did that,” she shared.