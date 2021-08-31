Benji Madden Shares Rare Note to Wife Cameron Diaz: 'We Are So Lucky'

A rare public display of affection. Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are notoriously private, but the rocker couldn’t resist praising his wife on her birthday.

Madden, 42, shared a closeup photo of a painting on Monday, August 30, along with a sweet message for the actress as she turned 49.

“Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏,” the Maryland native wrote via Instagram.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Good Charlotte guitarist started dating the Bad Teacher star in May 2014. The duo got engaged in December and married in January 2015.

“What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud,” the “Anthem” performer added.

Madden ended his message with a simple declaration: “I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz.”

The whole Madden family showed the Avaline wine founder love on her big day. Benji’s twin brother, Joel Madden, commented, “❤️❤️❤️ the best @camerondiaz,” and their older brother, Josh Madden, called his sister-in-law the “brightest loveliest light.”

The pair — who were introduced by Joel’s wife, Nicole Richie — share daughter Raddix, 20 months.

Diaz previously opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her husband to become a more involved father. Benji is the CEO of MDDN, an artist management and development company, and working from home was a big change for him.

“The best part of [quarantine] and having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad gets to be home,” she said in a July 2020 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “He works from home, so … he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn’t have been able to do that. We’re just having a lot of gratitude for that.”

Raddix, who the couple welcomed via surrogate in December 2019, has changed Diaz’s life. The retired actress is in full mom mode these days, an insider exclusively told Us in July. She likes reading to her daughter, taking her to the park and “smothers her with love from morning to night,” the source revealed.

“Cameron says being a mom has changed her entire world and made her a totally different and more fulfilled person,” the insider added. “She lives and breathes for her family and Raddix, along with Benji, is the absolute center of her universe.”