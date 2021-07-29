Cameron Diaz’s Daughter Raddix Is the ‘Center of Her Universe’

Loving life with Raddix! Cameron Diaz has the sweetest bond with her and husband Benji Madden‘s 18-month-old daughter.

“Cameron says being a mom has changed her entire world and made her a totally different and more fulfilled person,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She lives and breathes for her family and Raddix, along with Benji, is the absolute center of her universe. She reads to her, paints and writes, take her on playdates to the park and smothers her with love from morning to night.”

The toddler is “coming into her own,” the insider adds. “She’s walking properly and learning plenty of words, and Cameron loves to document all these milestones with home videos, photos and journals.”

The retired actress, 48, is “so happy” as a mom and “believes it all fell into place for her at the perfect time.” While there is “every chance” that she and the Good Charlotte member, 42, will give Raddix a sibling, “they’re already blissfully happy with Raddix and counting their blessings every day.”

The couple announced in January 2020 that their baby girl had arrived, noting that while they would not be posting pictures of the infant via social media, she was “really cute.”

The pair gushed in their Instagram statement at the time: “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.”

One year later, the Charlie’s Angels actress called motherhood the “most fulfilling part of” her life in an interview with Bruce Bozzi.

“I waited for this … so I didn’t have any distractions,” the California native explained during the February appearance on SiriusXM’s Quarantined With Bruce. “Like, I can’t imagine [working right now.] As a mother with my child, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her — I just couldn’t.”

She and Madden got married in January 2015 at their Beverly Hills home after less than one year of dating, and the rocker is “such an amazing father” to Raddix.

“I’m so lucky he’s my baby daddy,” the Body Book author gushed in an April 2020 Instagram Live video. “Like, he’s so incredible.”

