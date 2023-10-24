Hilary Duff is showing her support for an old flame.

The How I Met Your Father star, 36, shared a video via Instagram Story on Monday, October 23, attending Joel Madden’s Good Charlotte set at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. (Duff and Madden, 44, were linked when she was a teenager from 2004 until 2006.)

“This!!!” she wrote over a video of the band performing alongside an astonished face emoji, alongside a series of other clips and snaps from the concert.

The Lizzie McGuire alum wed Matthew Koma in December 2019. The couple share daughter Banks, 4, and daughter Mae, 2. Duff also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Earlier this year, Duff shared that not only is she on good terms with her ex, but she and Koma also spend time with Madden’s wife, Nicole Richie. (Madden and the Simple Life alum, 42, tied the knot in December 2010 after four years of dating.)

“I have a good relationship with their whole family,” Duff said during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “We actually hang out all the time.”

The foursome, who often go hiking together, are also all neighbors. “I was just in [Richie’s] driveway, honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day,” Duff told Andy Cohen, adding that Richie couldn’t make it because she was “asleep by 8.”

Despite her past with the rocker, Duff shared that her husband is not phased by their friendship and has even enjoyed playing a few pranks on them.

“My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of my favorite things about him,” Duff explained at the time. “Right when they moved in, for some reason Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [brother Benji Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day with like, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.’”

In February 2022, the group of four were seen dining together with friends in Los Angeles, which Duff said “blew the whole world’s mind for a hot second.”

But the pair have always been on friendly terms. A year after their split, Madden shared that the pair continue to keep in touch.

“Every girl I’ve ever dated I have respect for, and I always try to leave them on good terms,” he said during a March 2007 interview with People. “I don’t see the necessity to be friends with anyone you’ve dated but definitely out of respect of the time, you have to be kind of respectful and that’s what I try to do.”

He also went on to address the controversy over their nine-year age gap and said he “ignored” what people said about his relationship with Duff.

“People can say or think whatever they want … so in my reality, it’s kind of irrelevant,” Madden said at the time. “I’m always the kind of person that does the right thing and keeps my side of the street clean.”