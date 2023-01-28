Coming clean! Hilary Duff isn’t just on good terms with ex Joel Madden — she and husband Matthew Koma are besties with the rocker and his wife, Nicole Richie.

“I have a good relationship with their whole family,” Duff, 35, said during a Thursday, January 26, appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “We actually hang out all the time.”

The How I Met Your Father star revealed that she and Koma, also 35, are actually neighbors with Madden, 43, and the Simple Life alum, 31. “I was just in [Nicole Richie’s] driveway, honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day,” Duff said, noting that Richie couldn’t make it because she was “asleep by 8.”

“But now we get them to hike together all the time,” she added. “And you know what? It’s lovely.”

Duff and Koma previously enjoyed a couple’s date night with Madden and Richie, along with Pete Wentz and partner Meagan Camper, in February of last year — something that the Lizzie McGuire alum said “blew the whole world’s mind for a hot second.”

Despite her past romance with the “Boys Like Girls” crooner, the former Disney Channel star said her hubby has no qualms about the twosome remaining close and even played a few pranks on the friendly exes when they first became neighbors.

“My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of my favorite things about him,” Duff explained to host Andy Cohen on Thursday. “Right when they moved in, for some reason Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [brother Benji Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day with like, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.'”

Duff dated the “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” artist when she was a teenager from 2004 until 2006. Shortly after their split, Madden shared that the pair remained on good terms and continued to keep in touch.

“Every girl I’ve ever dated I have respect for, and I always try to leave them on good terms,” he said during a March 2007 interview with People. “I don’t see the necessity to be friends with anyone you’ve dated but definitely out of respect of the time, you have to be kind of respectful and that’s what I try to do.”

He also seemingly addressed the controversy over the duo’s ten-year age gap, telling the outlet that he “ignored” what people had to say about his romance with Duff. “People can say or think whatever they want … so in my reality, it’s kind of irrelevant. I’m always the kind of person that does the right thing and keeps my side of the street clean,” Madden said.

The “Fly” songstress, for her part, addressed the controversial relationship during a March 2016 episode of “The Love Bomb” podcast, calling it an “intense” experience.

“It was so all-encompassing. It was so intense. It was my life,” Duff told host Nico Tortorella in November 2016. “It was like every minute of my day. It was pretty major.”

Madden and Richie, who began dating in 2006, have been married for 12 years and share daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 13.

The Younger alum, meanwhile, moved on with Mike Comrie, whom she married in 2010. The couple welcomed son Luca in 2012 but called it quits three years later. In 2017, Duff began dating the Winnetka Bowling League frontman and they tied the knot in December 2019. The couple share two daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 22 months.