He couldn’t resist. Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, trolled Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett for comments she made about spirituality.

“I want to look like Jesus as much as I can, right? I want to have the aroma of Christ around me, in me,” Prewett, 26, said in a video she shared via TikTok earlier this month. Koma, 35, posted a duet with the clip on Monday, September 26, adding his own commentary.

“And I want to look like Harry Styles and have him in me but that’s not how f—king life works,” the record producer quipped in response. Fans of the “Kisses Back” singer’s wife flocked to the comments to react to the video.

“I love that this is Lizzie McGuire’s husband,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments. Another joked, “Hilary, ya better come get yo man.”

It’s not the first time the Grammy Award-winner has made headlines for throwing shade at other celebrities via social media. Earlier this month, he was one of many to chime in on Adam Levine’s alleged cheating scandal. The New York native edited one of the alleged screenshots shared by an accuser to include a photo of him.

“Holy f—k. Holy f—ing f—k. That body of yours is absurd,” the 43-year-old “Payphone” singer’s alleged response read, as if he was enamored by Koma’s selfie.

In August, the DJ threw shade at Candace Cameron Bure amid her feud with JoJo Siwa. He stitched a TikTok video shared by the 46-year-old Full House alum in which she is dressed in red, white and blue while Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born in the USA” played in the background.

“Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah. It’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s–t,” the Winnetka Bowling League singer joked in a clip shared via the band’s official TikTok page. “Yeah, it’s not about the 4th of July.”

Koma married Duff, 34, in 2019. They share two daughters: Banks, 3, and Mae, 18 months. The songwriter is also stepfather to 10-year-old Luca, the How I Met Your Father star’s son with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

In July, the Disney Channel alum shared a snap of her other half via Instagram, teasing him for his shortcomings while simultaneously singing his praises.

“I wish you would drink more water, stretch and close your snacks better in the pantry, but I really love you so much,” she wrote.

Koma, for his part, gave the “Come Clean” singer a sweet shoutout for their second wedding anniversary in December 2021.

“I don’t know what I got right in the last life, but I’m so hashtag grateful that we get to grow, f—k up, navigate and #livelaughlove our way through Elon [Musk]’s simulation together,” he captioned an Instagram photo of Duff.