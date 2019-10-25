



Where does the time go? Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma gushed over their baby girl, Banks, one year after her arrival.

“Banks, what a year,” the Younger star, 32, captioned a Friday, October 25, Instagram slideshow featuring photos of the toddler. “You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful. You get all the birthday cake today!”

The Texas native, who shares son Luca, 7, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, isn’t Banks’ only big fan.

“The amount of joy, love, laughter and life you’ve brought into our hearts is immeasurable and there are no words to do justice the force that is you in a high chair eating a croissant,” Koma, also 32, captioned his Instagram birthday tribute on Friday. “Being your father is truly the greatest gift of my life and every “phase” continues to be a ‘this is the best part’ moment… accompanied by a little heartbreak knowing how fast it goes and how delicate every minute of every day is.”

He went on to praise Duff and Luca, writing, “Your mom is a powerhouse when it comes to all things life: but she shines on a completely different level as your mommy. You’ll grow up to see just how lucky you are, but I know you already know. And your big bruvah couldn’t possibly love his little sister more than he does. He, too, sets the bar higher than you could reach on his shoulders and looks out for you in ways that I know will make you feel safe and protected for the rest of your life.”

Eight months after the Lizzie McGuire alum gave birth to Banks, she told Us Weekly exclusively about the little one’s personality. “She knows what she wants and she gets it,” the former Disney Channel star revealed in June. “[My son] Luca was in the door and she saw him in the door frame and … she just wanted to get to him! That’s how she figured out how to put one arm in front of the other and I’m just like, ‘You are an animal. You are a go-getter.’”

Koma started dating the “Beat of My Heart” singer in 2015 and proposed to her in May.