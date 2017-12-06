Hilary Duff on Matthew Koma Romance: ‘Third Time’s the Charm!’

Hilary Duff knows the heart wants what it wants. The multihyphenate, 30, stopped by The Talk on Tuesday, December 6, where, following a discussion about recently rekindled couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, she opened up about reuniting with ex-boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“It’s going so great,” she said. “I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Gomez] says has so much merit to it.”

Gomez recently explained why she got back together with her off-and-on love of six years. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20,” she told Billboard. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

During her appearance on The Talk, Duff reiterated Gomez’s sentiments: “Timing is such a big deal … third time’s the charm!”

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time,” she continued, “as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again.”

The on-again couple stepped out in October amid reconciliation rumors and have since been present on each other’s Instagram accounts. On October 25, Duff shared a Boomerang clip in which she turned Koma’s head to reveal a kiss mark from her lipstick on his cheek.

The duo had previously split in March after several months of dating. Duff was previously wed to former NHL pro Mike Comrie, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Luca, and has been linked to Jason Walsh and Eli Sandvik.

