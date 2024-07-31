Cameron Mathison gave Us Weekly an exclusive insight into his and his estranged wife Vanessa Mathison’s marriage just one week before the pair announced their separation.

“It’s like a new chapter for everybody in our life. We’re just trying to figure it all out,” Cameron, 54, told Us on July 24 while promoting his Game Show Network program Beat the Bridge. “But she’s really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her. And she’s learned the bass and she’s back to her modeling days and she’s traveling and doing things, and I’m really encouraging that. And yeah, we’re just trying to figure it all out.”

The Canadian game show host went on to share that the key to his and Vanessa’s relationship was “really cherishing each other” and being “other-centric.” He explained, “It feels so good to care about them and their interests and what their likes are and their dislikes are, and to be involved and ask and listen. It’s beautiful and helpful for them in the relationship, and it feels good for us.”

Noting that it can be “so easy to get caught up” in his busy schedule, Cameron emphasized that putting other people first can be a “beautiful way to live.”

Related: Hallmark's Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa's Relationship Timeline: Photos No soap operas here! Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison (née Arevalo), found love while working as models in the late ‘90s — and they’re still going strong. The Hallmark Channel star first crossed paths with Vanessa in 1998 at a gym in New York City, but it wasn’t until the following year that […]

“It can be in your spouse and it can be with your children, it can be with your colleagues at work, it can be with your friends, it can be with strangers, just to really care about others,” he said. “That’s how I try to live. And I feel like when that happens in a relationship, I think it’s the best possible case scenario.”

A source confirmed the couple’s split to Us on Wednesday, July 31, and the couple officially announced their breakup shortly thereafter.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” Cameron and Vanessa wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”

The duo added that their children — son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18 — will “continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them.”

Cameron and Vanessa said they will remain friends and that they “wish the best for one another.”

Cameron and Vanessa met one year before they went on their first date in 1999 and tied the knot after three years of dating in 2002. They welcomed their son one year later, followed by their daughter in 2006.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Earlier this month, Cameron shared photos from a vacation he took with the kids via Instagram. “Magical trip through AZ so far with my two loves 🥰,” he captioned his July carousel. “This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design. And Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology. Every moment is so precious🙏🏼❤️.”

Vanessa, who did not join the trio on the trip, wrote in the post’s comments section, “Love these so much!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi