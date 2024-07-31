Cameron Mathison and wife Vanessa Mathison have separated, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The former couple released a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 31: “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them.”

Cameron and Vanessa met in 1998 at a local New York City gym, sparking a romance one year later. After three years of dating, the Great American Family actor and Vanessa wed in July 2002.

“20 years of marriage💍. 240 months of morning coffee together, 1043 weeks of cherishing each other, 7035 days of togetherness, 175,320 hours of love, and 1 beautiful family❤️,” Cameron wrote via Instagram in July 2022 in honor of their relationship milestone. “Happy anniversary my love🙏🏼. I have no idea how you’ve put up with me for 20 years😁.”

Like Cameron, Vanessa also frequently shared glimpses of their marriage via social media. All loved-up posts have since been deleted from their respective social media pages.

The now-estranged couple share son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18. Earlier this month, the actor recapped a summer getaway with the kids.

“Magical trip through AZ so far with my two loves🥰. This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design,” Cameron wrote via Instagram on July 13. “And Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology. Every moment is so precious.”

While Vanessa did not appear in any of Cameron’s photos from the family trip, she did share an Instagram comment.

“Love these so much!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Vanessa gushed, to which Cameron replied with a heart emoji.

Cameron has long been candid about parenthood, telling Us in 2020 that his cancer diagnosis made him a “better dad.” (Cameron was previously diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and went into remission in 2019.)

“If I didn’t allow this journey that I’ve been on to make me more mindful, more present, to enjoy the moment more, to get more out of every moment I can with my kids, that I missed a big opportunity,” he told Us at the time. “Seeing them happy is the ultimate.”

Cameron also tries to be completely honest with Lucas and Leila, even when it comes to discussing the birds and the bees.

“It’s tricky. I try to always be honest. I try to give a little bit of truth,” he recalled to Us. “When my kids were younger, my daughter asked [and] my son didn’t. … I would include things like, ‘Babies come from the hospital.’ I keep it truthful. I just don’t give the whole truth.”

He added, “We did our recon on this to make sure [we] weren’t looking at caus[ing] more therapy.”