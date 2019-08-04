



Using her platform to encourage kindness. After Camila Cabello spotted hurtful comments on social media about her body, the “Havana” songstress knew she needed to make a public statement.

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings,” Cabello, 22, began a message on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 3, noting that she was trying to post a picture when her “eyes accidentally ran over a head line [sic] of people ‘body shaming’” her.

The Cuban-born singer shared that she initially felt insecure thinking about her “cellulite” and not sucking in her stomach. “But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock,” she wrote. “But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

Cabello went on to explain that in today’s world of airbrushed and photoshopped pictures on social media, the youth — including her sister, Sofia — are growing up thinking those photos are what their bodies should look like and that it is not realistic.

“FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL,” she continued before concluding her note with a message of empowerment. “Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bulls–t today … and I hope you don’t either.”

This isn’t the first time Cabello has hit back at trolls who have criticized her body. In October 2018, the “Señorita” singer addressed fans who wondered if she was pregnant after she posted a photo of herself with her hand placed over her stomach on Instagram.

“Guys don’t be crazy,” she replied to the gossip in the comments section of her post. “I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!!!!!!”

More recently, Cabello opened up about her lifelong battle with anxiety and how she copes with it in order to achieve her hopes and dreams.

“There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball,” she captioned an Instagram post last month. “Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying ‘Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.’”

