Not so fast! Camila Cabello sparked pregnancy rumors after she shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, October 26, of herself standing against a wall with one hand placed over her stomach.

Many of the 21-year-old singer’s 25.8 million followers freaked out in the comments section of her post, which she captioned, “you’re still the only thing i did right.” One fan wondered, “Is she telling us she’s pregnant?” while another wrote, “she’s not hinting that she’s pregnant right I’m delusional idk.”

Others came to her defense, with one Instagram user writing, “Guys just because girly is touching her belly doesn’t mean she’s pregnant. Y’all calling her fat or pregnant makes her feel insecure. Shame on you.” A second follower shot back, “she’s not pregnant ok leave the girl alone.”

Cabello was quick to shut down the speculation. “Guys don’t be crazy,” she commented. “I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!!!!!!”

The “Havana” songstress has been busy on the road in recent months. She served as one of the opening acts on her close friend Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour over the summer before kicking off the South American leg of her own tour, named after her song “Never Be the Same,” on October 11.

Cabello has been in a relationship with dating coach Matthew Hussey since February. The couple have since traveled to Mexico, Spain and Chile together.

“I am really, really happy,” the former Fifth Harmony member gushed while discussing her love life on “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast in March. “I feel like I’ve never been happier in my life.”

