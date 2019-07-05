A telling interview? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shared their first impressions of each other in a flirty exchange ahead of their dating buzz.

While trading questions for their V magazine cover piece last month, the “Havana” singer, 22, and the “If I Can’t Have You,” crooner, 20, told each other what ran through their minds upon first meeting.

“I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” Cabello told the Canada native.

Mendes, meanwhile, remembered his “Señorita” collaborator’s attentiveness. “You were the only person that talked to me,” he shared. “Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DM’s or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think.”

Perhaps even more striking? Her penchant for a good adrenaline rush. “I also thought you were crazy. Insane,” he confessed, to which Cabello replied, “I am.”

“Yeah, you are,” Mendes confirmed. “And I thought you were out of your mind. I’d be in my bus where no one could see me. I’d be looking through the window and I’d see you like, flying around on a scooter and jumping and doing cartwheels. I’d be like, ‘She’s insane.’ Close the window and go to sleep.”

According to the former Fifth Harmony group member, she was even more daring in her days of yore. “I was actually even crazier as a kid,” she said. “My name on Facebook one time was ‘Carla Billaba Billabong Cabello’ ’cause I thought I was funny. I was one of those people.”

The Grammy nominees began to spark dating buzz last month after the June 21 release of their shared hit single, for which they shot an über-steamy music video. Two weeks later, they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood while celebrating the 4th of July. “They were sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “They left together holding hands.”

Cabello was recently linked to British dating coach Matthew Hussey. Us confirmed their split after one year of dating in June.

The songstress spoke out about the breakup on June 26, asking fans not to harass Hussey, 32. “To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t all reflect the values I talk about.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!