Time for a diamond! Camille Kostek is officially ready to say “yes” to a Rob Gronkowski proposal.

“If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited,” the former pro cheerleader, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9. “He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him.”

The Connecticut native noted that she and her 32-year-old NFL beau already spend all their time acting like a married couple now that they “live together,” “work together” and “travel together.”

Kostek began dating the three-time Super Bowl champion in 2015, after she landed a spot on the NFL’s annual swimsuit calendar. She now calls the New England Patriot her “partner,” and said the two are “blessed to wake up next to each other every single day.”

The Love, For Real actress — who claimed she sleeps in her boyfriend’s boxers every night — is ready for that ring, but also said it’s not something she’s “stressed about,” because “when the time is right, it’ll be.”

Until then, the two are still “having so much fun every single day,” and hope they can include Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on their itinerary someday soon.

“I thought me and Rob’s schedules are busy. Their schedules are, like, even busier. So listen, Tom and Gisele: if you see this, we would love to get dinner. I would even be happy to just have them over our house or we go to theirs. I heard they have a really nice chef,” she told Us.

The quarterback and the model’s busy schedule includes three kids — and the Free Guy actress thinks her boyfriend is great with little ones.

“He’s so good with his nieces and nephews. It’s so fun to watch him. And then even just like the fans that he interacts with, he loves the kids the most,” she said.

Kostek told Us her heart “bursts” every time she sees the NFL tight end with children, and credits his natural instincts to being “a big kid at heart.”

Gronkowski previously retired from the NFL in 2019 after citing injuries that impacted his mental health. He returned in 2020 when the Patriots traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Kostek says the New York native is taking his time with deciding whether he should come back for the 2022 season.

Kostek concluded she will “support either direction. No matter what.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

