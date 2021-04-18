Camille Kostek is committed to a healthy lifestyle, even when her schedule demands that she stay on the go all day long.

The Wipeout host, 29, begins her day at 4:15 a.m. due to her filming schedule for the TBS competition series, which she stars on with her cohosts, John Cena and Nicole Byer. (The show is a reboot of the ABC series of the same name, which ran from 2008 to 2014.) “5 a.m. pickup to head to set before the sun comes up!” she exclusively tells Us Weekly of her workday routine.

Kostek reports to the hair and makeup trailer by 5:45 a.m. to get glammed up and reviews her notes before she interviews contestants on the field about “how they are handling the Wipeout course.” The show follows teams of two as they try to complete a complicated obstacle course and win $25,000.

After four-and-a-half hours of chatting with participants and offering commentary on their performances, she takes a break for lunch. She always has healthy options on hand too. “The chefs know how much I love pineapple and watermelon, so they always keep the fridge in my trailer stocked full of it,” she says.

By 1 p.m., Kostek returns to set to “interview the finalists moving on” to the next round of the competition. She wraps filming at 4 p.m., at which time she changes her clothes and heads home to hang out with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, whom she has been dating since 2015.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 31 — who, alongside quarterback Tom Brady, won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in February — also adheres to a healthy diet, so the couple enjoy homemade smoothies or healthy shakes after dinner. Then, she takes a moment to work out before an early bedtime.

“[I] catch the last of the light that’s left outside and get moving!” she tells Us. “I love staying active and getting in some exercise, especially after a day of standing around on set.”

Kostek’s efforts toward cultivating a centered mind and body do not stop there. She gets ready for bed by doing a little bit of stretching, some journaling and meditating for 15 minutes. She then turns in to prepare for her early wake-up call the next morning.

