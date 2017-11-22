Candace Cameron Bure sticks to a mostly vegan diet — and Thanksgiving is no exception.

“I don’t want to pack on weight during the holidays,” Cameron Bure tells Us Weekly. “If I I’m going to a party and I want to a indulge a little bit, I will, but we cook very healthy at home.”

For the 41-year-old Fuller House actress, that means avoiding animal products – including eggs and dairy — whenever possible.

She shares her top vegan-friendly Thanksgiving alternatives with Us:

Forget the Buttered Green Beans

Instead of loading veggie side dishes with non-vegan ingredients (think cheese and bacon), Bure suggests a shaved brussels sprouts salad with dried cranberries, olive oil and chopped nuts. The Full House alum recommends using pecans or walnuts.

Make Simple Swaps

When it comes to stuffing, the mother of Natasha, 19, Lev, 17, and Maksim, 15, with NHL husband Valeri Bure, uses green tea as a replacement for chicken broth or stock.

Take a Short-ning Cut

Bure reaches for extra virgin coconut oil in lieu of butter or lard in her pie doughs.

Skip the Mashed Potatoes

“Change it up by incorporating mashed parsnips as side dish this year,” says Bure. “Blend it with plain, unsweetened nut milk and olive.”

Fill Up on Veggies

The Bures toss their favorite root vegetables in olive oil, then roast them in the oven to “caramelized perfection.”

Cameron Bure stars in the Hallmark movie Switched for Christmas, which premieres Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET. Her book Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style, and Attitude is in stores now.

