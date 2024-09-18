Hamptons socialite Candice Miller is being sued for almost $200,000 in unpaid rent towards a New York City condo just two months after her husband, Brandon Miller’s death.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 17, a lawsuit against Candice, 42, was filed on Thursday, September 12 in the Supreme Court of New York. It alleged that the former lifestyle blogger owes $194,881.89 for “unpaid use and occupancy of” a 4,382-square foot, five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom residence on Park Avenue.

The documents allege that Candice failed to pay monthly rental installments from April 2024 to July 2024, in addition to “plumbing work” invoiced on March 26.

Candice’s late husband, who was a luxury real estate mogul, died on July 3 after he was found unconscious in his Hamptons home. He was 43 years old.

The pair share two daughters.

According to the documents, Candice “agreed to surrender vacant possession of the Premises” and did indeed vacate the apartment before August 31. However, the owners “did not receive compensation” for Candice’s occupancy. Additionally, Candice’s security deposit of $47,000 was put towards Candice’s occupancy prior to tallying the outstanding amount.

According to Page Six, Candice relocated from New York to Miami with her daughters after Brandon passed away.

Candice addressed the tragedy via a family spokesperson who spoke to the New York Times on August 8. “Candice is devastated by the loss of her soul mate, and her two young daughters’ lives are forever impacted by the loss of their beloved daddy,” the family’s statement read.

The outlet reported at the time that after Brandon was found in the Hamptons, he was transported to a Southampton hospital, where he later died.

At the time, Candice and their two children were on vacation on Italy’s Amalfi coast. The outlet also reported that Brandon was millions of dollars in debt in the years leading up to his death.

Brandon’s sister, Maurley Miller, told the outlet, “What people aren’t discussing in all of this is the loss of my little brother, someone I have loved unconditionally. I have a hole in my heart that will never be filled. I am completely devastated.”

Candice and Brandon married in 2009. Candice, who founded the now-defunct blog Mama & Tata, shed light into her family’s lavish lifestyle during an interview with Mini Magazine in 2019.

“On most days,” she told the outlet, “what I really look forward to is arriving home, and sitting for dinners with my husband and my girls, followed by some very yummy snuggles before bedtime, where we all profess our love for one another over and over again. Literally, we do that!”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.