Not happening! Cardi B slammed reports that she has a Nicki Minaj diss track in the works, referencing their ongoing feud.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, made headlines on Wednesday, October 17, after TMZ claimed her new music will “take some serious jabs at Nicki.” But Cardi wasted no time setting the record straight.

“Dear TMZ… ya constantly got me in ya blog spreading fake s—t about me without doing ya research and even when we tell ya is not true ya still push it,” she wrote on Wednesday in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Ya motherf—kers need to get off my d—k and start reporting about them actresses ya used to report cause I’m not the one to f—k with THANK YOU!! Btw in REAL news my single ‘Money’ drops November 26!!”

Cardi’s remarks come one month after she and Minaj, 35, got into a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week event. Sources told Us at the time that the “I Like It” rapper threw her shoe at Minaj and accused her of criticizing her parenting baby daughter, Kulture. Cardi spoke out about the incident to W Magazine earlier this month, claiming that Minaj has “been taking a lot of shots at” her “for a while now.”

She added to the magazine: “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f—king mom.”

Minaj also addressed the fight via her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, in September. “Let me just say this. The other night, I was part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through in front of the upper echelon … people who have their lives together,” she recalled. “The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified.”

The “Barbie Tingz” raper also denied criticizing Cardi as a mom.

