Cashing in! Cardi B has big plans for a napkin she joked about stealing from Kris Jenner’s home while hanging out with the Kardashian matriarch and her daughter Kim Kardashian.

“I’m officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with the Keeping Up With the Kadashian stars on Sunday, August 5.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, also shared her plans for cashing in on the encounter, joking, “mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!”

Jenner, 62, who also shared the photo to her account, commented on the post to give her consent — with one major caveat. “Yes and I get 10 percent,” she teased.

In addition to finding new markets for the reality star’s table linens, the new friends engaged in what Jenner called “late night shenanigans,” trying new filters on for size as seen in an Instagram Story posted to Kardashian’s account on Sunday. “I look like a different person … right?” Cardi said of one new look that changed the women’s head shape and gave them lilac lips.

“This one only works on one person,” the makeup mogul, 37, coached.

It appeared to be a relaxing night out for the musician, who gave birth to her first child, Kulture, on July 10.

The Grammy nominee revealed in an Instagram post just four days later that her new role as a mommy is a tough job: “It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all night attention,” she said at the time.

As she explained in an Instagram video on July 17, she also doesn’t have a nanny. “I just want to learn how to be a mom,” she told her near 30 million followers.

Cardi announced on Instagram on July 26, that she would not be joining Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic world tour in order to spend more time with her little one with husband Offset. “I’m not ready to leave my baby behind,” she told fans, adding, “Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

