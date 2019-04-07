Cardi B isn’t going to let anyone stand in the way of her being herself anymore. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper hit back at a Twitter user on Saturday, April 6, after the follower shared their disapproval of things she posts.

“I love you ALOT but I don’t agree with the messages you’ve been sending us young girls,” the fan wrote. “So many of us look at you as a role model and that should send a very loud message.”

For these past two years I been watching what I say and I haven’t been myself.I been feeling trap and sad cause it’s not ME but everybody tell me to be it for me to be this “rolemodel”and guess what ? People still spit my past right in my face so for now imma be my old self again https://t.co/yyznDymIYp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 6, 2019

And Cardi, 26, didn’t miss the opportunity to explain herself. “For these past two years I been watching what I say and I haven’t been myself,” the New York native replied. “I been feeling trap (sic) and sad cause it’s not ME.”

She added: “But everybody tell me … to be this ‘rolemodel’ and guess what ? People still spit my past right in my face so for now imma be my old self again.”

Many of Cardi’s 3 million-plus followers were quick to come to the defense of the “Money” singer.

“Do good, people say trash, do bad, people still say trash, the best way to survive the world is just do what’s comfortable with you, whoever wants you as a role model should want you for your authenticity, not what everyone else thinks you should be! DO you!” one wrote. Another simply added: “Do you. You’re great, intelligent, and interesting and that’s plenty for anyone to look up to.”

However, some shared a similar sentiment as the original commenter. “I loved your raw, unedited, funny self… I miss seeing your fun side,” one explained before going into more detail. “However, my 12 yr old loves you… but as a parent I monitor what she listens to and she is only allowed to listen to clean versions. She isnt allowed to watch any videos. It is A Parent’s job 2 parent!”

Cardi seemingly has bigger things to worry about than the opinion of people she doesn’t know, like her 8-month-old daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset. “She is very private about Kulture,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2018 of the new mom. “Only very close family and friends have met her.”

The insider added: “Kulture is being very well taken care of. Cardi is obsessed with her. When she’s traveling, she FaceTimes with her and gets constant updates. Cardi loves working, but also wishes she could spend every second with Kulture. She misses Kulture like crazy when she’s traveling.”

