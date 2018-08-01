Mama is sharing a little TMI! Cardi B didn’t hold back when talking about her post-baby sex life with husband Offset on Twitter.

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a photo of the Migos member, 26, wearing a cowboy hat and red jacket to her page on Tuesday, July 31, with a NSFW comment that read, “Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse.”

And when a follower responded saying, “You probably still gotta finish healing first,” referencing the fact that Cardi gave birth to her first child just three weeks ago, the “I Like It” singer revealed she can’t wait until the two can get intimate again.

“3 weeks and 4 days,” she wrote along with two emojis. “Yes b—tch I’m counting ,wassup!”

Meanwhile, many other commenters were quick to hint that she’ll soon be adding another addition to their brood, but Cardi put an end to that.

“Baby #2?” one wrote, to which the Bronx-native responded, “Ummmmm NO.” Cardi also retweeted a follower who responded to Offset’s photo with, “This pic made Cardi say YEEEHAWWW.”

The Grammy nominee has been open about her early days of motherhood since welcoming her daughter, Kulture Kiari, with Offset. She revealed her post-baby body in a photo of the pair posing alongside a set of his and hers Lamborghinis on Sunday, July 29, where she showed off her trim waist in a skintight white top and jogger pants.

Less than two weeks after Cardi gave birth, Offset was arrested on July 21, on charges of gun and marijuana possession. The couple was later reunited the following day.

The “I Like It” songstress also pulled out of her upcoming concert tour with Bruno Mars. She took to Instagram in a heartfelt post last month to reveal she needed more time to focus on her baby and recover mentally and physically. “I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she wrote.

