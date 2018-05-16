And then there were three. Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon are not planning on hiring a new cohost on The Chew following the December firing of Mario Batali. The famous chef was accused of sexual harassment by four women and after an investigation by ABC, the network decided to let him go.

Hall, 54, spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 15, revealing that she still speaks to her former cohost. “He’s good,” she told Us at The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television in New York City. She also added that things have been good on set.

“We’re having a good time. We had Carol Burnett on the show. We had the cast of Life of the Party with Melissa McCarthy and Matt Walsh, and yeah. So, we’re having a great time,” she said. When addressing the topic of a replacement for Batali, who was on the show from 2011 to 2017, she admitted it’s “not in the plans.” Instead, the three hosts will remain.

Hall, Kelly and Symon addressed the allegations in December on their show. “Allegations of past improper behavior surfaced about our own Mario Batali, and ABC asked him to step away from the show while those allegations are reviewed. We want you to know we take these matters very seriously and are committed to a safe work environment. Our commitment to our viewers remains the same — to deliver the entertaining show that you’ve come to expect,” they said in a statement.

The Chew airs on ABC on weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.

