The show must go on. The three remaining cohosts of The Chew addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against Mario Batali during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of the daytime cooking show.

Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Michael Symon read a statement to their audience: “Yesterday, allegations of past improper behavior surfaced about our own Mario Batali, and ABC asked him to step away from the show while those allegations are reviewed. We want you to know we take these matters very seriously and are committed to a safe work environment. Our commitment to our viewers remains the same — to deliver the entertaining show that you’ve come to expect.”

"Our commitment to our viewers remains the same – to deliver the entertaining show that you’ve come to expect." Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Michael Symon address the recent news impacting our show. pic.twitter.com/mObwosDWcd — The Chew (@thechew) December 12, 2017

As previously reported, Batali, 57, was accused of sexual misconduct by four women in a report published by Eater on Monday, December 11.

ABC announced Batali was stepping away from The Chew after news of the allegations broke. “While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct,” a spokesperson for the network said. Batali has also stepped away from his numerous restaurants.

One female chef claimed Batali rubbed her breasts with his bare heads at an event after she spilled wine on her shirt when someone bumped into her. Three other women, who worked for Batali, accused him of grabbing their breasts or groping them.

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt,” Batali, who admitted that the behavior in the accusations matches how he has acted, said in a statement to Eater. “That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

He continued, “I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed. For this reason, I am going to step away from day-to-day operations of my businesses. We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior. I won’t make that mistake again. I want any place I am associated with to feel comfortable and safe for the people who work or dine there.

