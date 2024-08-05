Carly Pearce Kicks Heckler Out of the Crowd at Concert

Carly Pearce has no time for rude fans.

“Somebody get him out of here. I do not want him at my show. Get out of my show,” Pearce, 34, was filmed saying during her set at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on Friday, August 2. “If you’re gonna be an a—hole, then you’re going to have to say it to me and get the f—k out of my show. I do not have time for d—ks.”

Pearce concluded, yelling, “See ya later.” The concertgoer was presumably escorted out of the crowd. Before she started the next song, Pearce held her hands out to the side and shrugged her shoulders.

Various videos of the incident have since gone viral, with multiple TikTok commenters wondering what went down to prompt Pearce’s brash reaction.

According to reports, Pearce was gearing up to intro the next song in her set when the audience member started heckling the country star.

“I want to tell you all a little bit about me,” she said. The heckler apparently replied, “No one cares.”

His comment prompted Pearce’s reaction. After the heckler was removed, the singer further addressed the crowd.

“Words hurt, that hurt me. That was not nice,” she said. “I’m just here to tell you guys, be kind. Do not say mean things to people just to be mean. Don’t think there aren’t consequences for it. It is not kind; It is not right, and I do not believe that he should have been in my show if he’s gonna speak to me like that.”

She continued: “That is the first time I have ever sent somebody out of one of my shows, but if somebody’s going to be that mean and disrespect me, you are not welcome. So, thank you for being so kind to me tonight, and for showing up. And seriously, just be nice to people. Do not be mean. It is not worth it.”

Pearce is not one to mince words in her music or when it comes to dealing with fans. In fact, the singer had to shut down rumors of a feud with fellow musician Maren Morris after collaborating with Ryan Hurd. (Morris and Hurd were married for five years before she filed for divorce in October 2023.)

“Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond,” Pearce shared via X in March after fans questioned why she would work with Hurd on a rendition of Tom Petty’s song “Breakdown” for the Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty album.

“Ryan has been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs,” she continued. “I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist. STOP making something out of nothing!”