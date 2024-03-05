Carly Pearce is responding to speculation that she’s feuding with Maren Morris after recording a song with her ex-husband, Ryan Hurd.

“Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond,” the “Every Little Thing” singer, 33, shared on Monday, March 4, via X. “Ryan has been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs. I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist. STOP making something out of nothing!”

Pearce’s social media post came after a fan questioned why the country singer was collaborating with Hurd on a rendition of Tom Petty’s hit 1976 single “Breakdown.”

The pair’s updated rendition is expected to appear on the upcoming album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. The 20-track LP will feature contemporary covers of Petty’s biggest hits and most beloved songs by Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, George Strait and other country singers.

The song will mark one of Hurd’s biggest projects since his marriage with Morris came to an end. In October 2023, the couple — who share 3-year-old son Hayes — filed for divorce after five years of marriage. Their split was finalized three months later.

While Hurd, 37, continues working in country music, Morris, 33, previously expressed her desire to leave the genre altogether.

In September 2023, the “Chasing After You” singer announced she was “moving forward” from country when she released two new songs including “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here.”

Some fans alleged that Pearce unfollowed Morris on Instagram immediately after the release of “The Tree.” Her latest post on X, however, suggests there’s no drama or hard feelings between the two women.

Social media rumors aside, Pearce is remaining focused on her own upcoming album titled Hummingbird. Set to be released in June, the body of work aims to be an example to fans that you can find the hummingbird in the midst of whatever you’re going through.

“The last few years have been a season of loss and growth, of healing and happiness,” Pearce said on March 1 via X. “A belief that if I did the inner work, I would rebuild myself stronger than I was before, and a knowing that I have done some living and will always be unapologetic about it. These 14 songs incapsulate my confidence that there is light on the other side of darkness and my true love of country music. When you hear this album — Wherever you are on your journey, I hope it shows you that pain can be a lesson that shows you just how strong you are and what you truly deserve.”