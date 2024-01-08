Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are one step closer to being officially divorced after agreeing to a settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple reached an agreement on all issues relating to their divorce, which they signed off on in December 2023 and earlier this month. Morris, 33, and Hurd’s split remains pending while they wait for a judge to sign off.

In the paperwork, the pair divided up their assets based on a property settlement agreement and a prenup, which they signed in February 2018 and was later amended in October 2022. According to the agreement, Morris and Hurd, 37, will have joint custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes. The country singer will also pay Hurd $2,100 in child support every month.

The update in their divorce proceedings comes three months after Us confirmed that Morris filed to end their marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Related: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd‘s love story had all the makings of a great country song before they called it quits. Morris and Hurd met during a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. The duo were friends for two years before their relationship turned romantic. Hurd detailed their journey in […]

After meeting at a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013, Morris and Hurd became friends before they started dating. Hurd offered a glimpse into their love story in his 2017 song “Love in a Bar.”

“[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” Morris exclusively told Us in 2019. “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists.”

Hurd proposed to Morris in 2017, and they tied the knot one year later. Before their split, Morris discussed the challenges they faced especially while being apart on tour.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship. We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan,” she told Esquire in 2019. “It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. […]

Morris referred to that period of time as a “tough summer,” which led to her and Hurd attending therapy together. “We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better,” she added. “I have always loved him, but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”

After staying silent about divorce proceedings, Morris recently broke her silence about the major life change.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

“I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces,” she explained during an interview with Howard Stern last month. “[My separation is] ongoing. I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

In a social media post earlier this month, Morris shared an inspiring quote, which read: “2024 will be deeply personal. It will be the long-awaited apology to yourself. Nothing and no one will keep that from you. You are about the walk into the greatest year of your life.”