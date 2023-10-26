Maren Morris‘ divorce came as a shock to country music fans — and husband Ryan Hurd was equally surprised.

A source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that Morris’ decision to call it quits “seems to have come out of the blue,” adding, “Ryan wasn’t expecting it.”

As for what led to the pair’s split, the insider tells Us that Morris, 33, and Hurd, 36, are “opposites,” which could have proven “difficult” in their relationship.

Us confirmed on October 17 that Morris and Hurd called it quits after five years of marriage. Court docs indicate the duo’s date of separation was October 2, the same day Morris filed for divorce in Nashville. The twosome — who share 3-year-old son Hayes — have a prenup in place.

Neither Morris nor Hurd have addressed their split at length, but Morris seemingly hinted at her state of mind with a cryptic quote. “It will be fine. It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary,” read a message shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 20.

Later that day, Morris posted the same quote in a carousel of photos on her Instagram grid, which she captioned, “Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…” The slideshow included a mirror selfie Morris took while holding her phone in both hands — with her wedding ring noticeably missing.

Before news broke of her divorce, Morris stepped out for several events without Hurd by her side. She attended the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles on October 11, wearing a black leather mini dress on the red carpet. Her wedding ring was absent once again.

Morris’ left hand was also bare in photos from a show she performed in Chicago on October 5 to celebrate her new EP, The Bridge. “First fan club show ✔️,” she captioned an Instagram post after the concert. “Chicago, you sold it out in 1 minute and you held me through that hour and change last night. You screamed and cried with me on the deep cuts and even got me back on stage for a few more I hadn’t planned to play. I couldn’t leave you. Thank you for always reminding me why I do this.”

She added: “It’ll be hard to top, but I knew we had good, historical reason for kicking this s–t off in Chicago. 💕🌳🔥.”

The musicians formed a close friendship before they began dating in 2015. Hurd proposed in 2017, and the twosome exchanged vows in Nashville one year later.

Ahead of their breakup, Hurd was one of Morris’ fiercest defenders in the public eye. During her public feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean last year — which was ignited due to a debate over gender confirming care for transgender youth — Hurd was quick to take Morris’ side.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” he tweeted in August 2022. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. … Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

Hurd doubled down on his support of Morris weeks before she filed for divorce. “She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated,” he captioned an Instagram tribute on September 20 after Morris declared she was ready to leave country music behind. (The Bridge marked her departure from the genre.)

Hurd added that he was “so sick of watching” as Morris got “the s–t kicked out of her” by trolls online. “She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way. … I can’t wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is,” he wrote, concluding, “Love you, MM. Keep on keeping’ on.”

For more on the couple’s ups and downs, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.