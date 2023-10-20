Maren Morris has returned to social media with a seemingly pointed message after news broke of her split from Ryan Hurd.

Morris, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, October 20, to share a cryptic quote, which read, “It will be fine. It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary.”

In a subsequent Story, Morris uploaded a photo of herself taking a selfie in a mirror with two hands — and her wedding ring was noticeably missing.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, October 17, that Morris filed for divorce from Hurd two weeks prior. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup in court docs obtained by Us, listing October 2 — the same day the paperwork was filed — as the duo’s date of separation.

Before the pair’s breakup was made public, Morris stepped out more than once without Hurd by her side. She played a special show in Chicago in honor of her new EP, The Bridge, on October 3 and attended the premiere of Taylor Swift‘s concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at The Grove in Los Angeles on October 11. She once again ditched her wedding ring on the red carpet.

Morris and Hurd were married for five years before calling it quits. They met during a writing session in 2013 and started dating two years later. Hurd popped the question in 2017. Following their 2018 wedding, Morris reflected on how being apart while on tour affected their relationship.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship. We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan,” she told Esquire in 2019. “It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

Morris confessed it was a “tough summer,” which led to her and Hurd attending therapy together.

“We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better,” she added at the time. “I have always loved him, but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”

One year later, Morris and Hurd welcomed son Hayes at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which strengthened their marriage.

“I had a buddy tell me right before our kid came, ‘Remember that first and foremost, you have to be nice to each other,’” Hurd said to Us in August 2020. “I thought that was really good advice because there are so many moments where you’re like, ‘I have nothing left. I have no nice left in me.’ But … we’re all trying hard to do this, and I think the nicer you are to your partner, the easier it is.”

Weeks before Morris filed for divorce, Hurd publicly supported her plans to step away from country music. (Morris recently hinted at her departure after taking heat throughout 2022 for being an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community.)

“She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated,” he wrote via Instagram on September 20. “I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord.”

He added: “Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard. I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s—t kicked out of her by the internet. I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It’s the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I’m sick of people getting rewarded for it.”