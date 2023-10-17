Maren Morris‘ split from Ryan Hurd was seemingly hidden in plain sight.

Us Weekly confirmed that Morris, 33, filed for divorce on October 2. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup following five years of marriage. Days later, Morris played a special show in Chicago in honor of her new EP The Bridge — without her wedding ring.

“First fan club show ✔️ Chicago, you sold it out in 1 minute and you held me through that hour and change last night. You screamed and cried with me on the deep cuts and even got me back on stage for a few more I hadn’t planned to play. I couldn’t leave you. Thank you for always reminding me why I do this,” she wrote via Instagram on October 5. “It’ll be hard to top, but I knew we had good, historical reason for kicking this shit off in Chicago. 💕🌳🔥.”

Photos from the event showed Morris posing without her ring. She made another public appearance on Wednesday, October 11, for the premiere of Taylor Swift‘s concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at The Grove in Los Angeles. The country singer looked glamorous in a shiny leather mini dress but was once again missing her ring.

Related: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd‘s love story had all the makings of a great country song before they called it quits. Morris and Hurd met during a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. The duo were friends for two years before their relationship turned romantic. Hurd detailed their journey in […]

Before their split, Morris and Hurd, 36, weren’t afraid to put their love on display. The pair met during a writing session in 2013 but it took two years for them to start dating. They got engaged in 2017 and Us broke the news about their nuptials one year later.

Morris later reflected on how going on tour in 2018 affected their marriage.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship. We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan,” she told Esquire in 2019. “It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. […]

Morris referred to that period of time as a “tough summer,” which led the couple to attend therapy together.

“We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better,” she added at the time. “I have always loved him, but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”

Morris and Hurd expanded their family with son Hayes, who they welcomed in 2020. Hurd has since praised Morris for her dedication to their child.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

“Happy Mother’s Day to Hayes’ beautiful Mama. We are the luckiest to be yours,” he wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “He has the wildest life and I wouldn’t change a thing. We love you!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Morris, meanwhile, took to social media to gush over their personal and professional accomplishments.

“I can’t imagine doing last night’s show without you,” she captioned an Instagram Story in 2022 alongside footage from their surprise duet during her headlining show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. “‘I can’t love you any more than I do now’ just isn’t true because I know tomorrow I’ll love you even more.”