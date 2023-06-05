See Maren Morris’ Flirty Style Evolution: Photos

She’s got it goin’ on! Maren Morris is one stylish gal.

Through the years, the “My Church” singer has blessed Us with memorable red carpet style statements.

In May 2023, Morris managed to pull of two trends with one look at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. She turned heads in a one-shoulder cutout dress that was covered in blue sequins. The floor-length number featured openings at the sides and a sexy thigh-high slit. The “Make You Say” artist completed the look with pointed-toe PVC heels and golden glam.

A few months prior, Morris turned up the heat at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. She arrived at the event in a plunging gown by Off-White. The sultry design was equipped with a see-through silhouette and figure-hugging fabric. The Texas native teamed the look with wet hairdo and smoky eye makeup.

When it comes to Morris’ wardrobe, the country songstress loves to show skin. She also commanded attention at the 2022 Grammys, which were held in Las Vegas. The “Kingdom of One” singer was a must-see in a snakeskin patterned frock by Dolce & Gabbana. The eye-catching piece was equipped with a low-cut neckline that exposed her dainty lace bra. Morris finalized the look with a pair of strappy sandals.

One of her most standout ensembles came at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville in November 2019. Morris looked like a modern-day Cinderella as she graced the red carpet in a billowing two-piece from Honayda. The set featured a light blue off-the-shoulder crop top and a coordinating pleated skirt.

In addition to her impeccable wardrobe, Morris consistently serves up major hair inspiration. She isn’t afraid to change up her appearance, donning bobs, lobs, extensions and different hues.

“I’ve always changed up my look and hair, but style-wise too,” she told Billboard Style in an interview published in October 2017. “I don’t like to look typical.”

She opened up further about her personal style, telling the publication: “I’m also very petite, so I like to wear things that elongate my figure. High-waisted pants and crop tops, that’s my go-to for stage wear … My passion has always been accessories. I love big hoop earrings, statement necklaces, stacking rings and bangles if I’m wearing something dee-plunging.”

The “Craving You” musician added: “I think jewelry is the statement if I’m putting an outfit together myself, because that’s where my strength is.”

Keep scrolling to see Morris’ style evolution: