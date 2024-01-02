Maren Morris Shares New Year s Message After Ryan Hurd Divorce

Maren Morris is resetting for the new year after her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd.

Morris, 33, took to social media before New Year’s Day with a hopeful message about her future, sharing an inspiring quote via her Instagram Story. “2024 will be deeply personal,” read the excerpt, which was originally posted by the account @thirid_eye_thirst. “It will be the long-awaited apology to yourself.”

The quote continued: “Nothing and no one will keep that from you. You are about the walk into the greatest year of your life.”

Morris didn’t add any further commentary, but she revealed in a subsequent Instagram Story that she was celebrating the new year in Los Angeles. “Quick drip of january sun,” she captioned a photo of a palm tree.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that Morris filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, after five years of marriage. The musicians share son Hayes, whom they welcomed in March 2020.

Hurd gave a glimpse of his own New Year’s celebration via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, sharing a video of himself emerging from the water after a swim. “New Year’s Day plunge. Setting my intentions, would love to see yours if you care to share,” he captioned the post. “One foot in front of the other, here we go 2024.”

While Hurd has largely remained tight-lipped about the split, Morris broke her silence last month during an interview with Howard Stern. At the time, she joked that she “cut all the trauma out of my hair” when she chose to get a short bob style.

“I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces,” she explained.

Stern, 69, proceeded to bring up Morris’ own separation. “It’s ongoing,” she said of her divorce. “I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

When asked whether she had thought about finding love again, Morris replied, “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating, is just through song.”

She teased some of her new music via Instagram ahead of New Year’s Eve, performing an acoustic “hymn” for the end of 2023. “Be the hill you’re gonna die on / be the shoulder you can cry on / they’ll never catch up to you, so just fly on / baby, be the hill you’re gonna die on,” she sang in the clip as she strummed her guitar.

Morris has yet to address what went wrong between her and Hurd, but she listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split in her October 2023 divorce docs. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Hurd “wasn’t expecting” Morris to end their marriage.

“[It] seems to have come out of the blue,” the insider added, noting that Morris and Hurd were “opposites,” which could have made things “difficult” for their romance in the long run.