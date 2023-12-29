Maren Morris is singing her truth and channeling positive vibes for the new year after ending 2023 with a divorce from Ryan Hurd.

Morris, 33, released a “hymn for the new year” via social media on Friday, December 29, in which she sings about being your own hero come 2024.

“Be the hill you’re gonna die on / be the shoulder you can cry on / they’ll never catch up to you, so just fly on / baby, be the hill you’re gonna die on,” she belts in her TikTok video while playing guitar in the bathroom.

Fans were quick to show Morris support for the powerful tune, with one user writing in the comments, “Immediate slay.” A second Instagram user replied, “Felt this in my soul!!!”

Kristin Chenoweth commented with six red heart emojis. Model and singer Ruby Stewart gushed over the track, writing, “LOVE THIS 🔥.”

Morris’ emotional performance came two days after she reflected on her ups and downs over the past year. “Even though it was rough a few moments this year, I won’t forget the good ones,” the country singer wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 27, alongside a picture of her in concert.

Morris has been dropping subtle messages of strength and moving on since filing for divorce from Hurd, 37, in October. The pair were married five years before they parted ways.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Morris listed the estranged couple’s date of separation as October 2. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The twosome, who have a prenup in place, met in 2014 while cowriting Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home.” Morris and Hurd wed in March 2018 and welcomed their son, Hayes, in March 2020.

Throughout their marriage, Hurd was supportive as she revolted against the alleged sexism in country music. He also had Morris’ back when she faced off against Jason and Brittany Aldean after Brittany, 35, made controversial comments about gender confirming care for trans youth in August 2022.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” Hurd tweeted at the time. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. … Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

Hurd, who is also a country singer, stood up for Morris again in September after she hinted she was ready to leave country music because of the alleged toxicity in the industry.

“She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to Morris’ release of The Bridge EP in September. “I can’t wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is. Love you, MM. Keep on keeping’ on.”

When Morris filed for divorce, Hurd was reportedly taken aback. “Ryan wasn’t expecting it,” a source exclusively told Us in October, noting the decision to part ways “seems to have come out of the blue.”

Morris addressed how she was moving forward after the divorce earlier this month, telling Entertainment Tonight, “[I’m] not answering to anyone and not having to protect anyone’s feelings but my own and put myself first. And I think that’s going to be a really empowering 2024.”

Us confirmed on December 21 that Hurd, who has remained quiet about the split, completed his court-mandated parenting class as their divorce proceedings continue.

The class was a four-hour seminar run by the Parenting Skills Institute for “divorcing parents, coparents, single parents and parents with custodial issues,” per court documents obtained by Us. The topics covered included “divorce and its effects on the family,” “anger between parents,” “the stages of grief” and more.