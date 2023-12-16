Maren Morris is trying keep the mood light amid her divorce from Ryan Hurd.

“Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E becomes final today,” Morris, 33, sang in a TikTok uploaded on Saturday, December 16, covering a line from Tammy Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.”

The singer stitched her quick cover of the song to the viral clip of a groom at the altar saying to his bride, “I promise to smack that ass every chance I get.” The text above the clip says “I would have been a runaway bride.”

Morris filed for divorce on October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her and Hurd’s split in docs obtained by Us Weekly. Their date of separation matched the date of filing, and the twosome have a prenup in place. They share son Hayes, 3.

A source exclusively told Us in October that Hurd, 37, “wasn’t expecting” the split, but the insider said the exes were “opposites,” which could have proven “difficult” in their relationship.

The “Bones” singer opened up about her divorce for the first time while on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, December 13. “I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces,” she said.

When host Howard Stern noted that Morris herself “went through a divorce this year,” the singer replied, “It’s ongoing. … I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

Morris added that she wasn’t ready start dating. “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating, is just through song,” she explained.

Morris and Hurd became friends after meeting at a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. Two years later, the pair started dating and Hurd proposed in 2017. They tied the knot the following year.

“[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” Morris exclusively told Us in 2019. “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists.”

Following their split, Morris has been trying not to take herself too seriously. In a November Instagram Story, she joked that she was in the midst of her “annual existential crisis,” which included the following steps: “Cut all hair off. Adopt a dog. Get back on antidepressants.”