Maren Morris is opening up about her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd two months after filing to end their marriage.

Morris, 33, was asked about her new look during her Wednesday, December 13, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, joking that she “cut all the trauma out of my hair” when she got her short bob. (Morris previously hinted via her Instagram Story that she was in her “annual existential crisis” era, writing, “Cut all hair off. Adopt a dog. Get back on antidepressants.”)

“I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces,” she continued.

When host Howard Stern noted that Morris herself “went through a divorce this year,” the singer replied, “It’s ongoing. … I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

Morris asserted that she wasn’t ready to think about dating at the moment, adding, “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating, is just through song.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Morris filed for divorce on October 2. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The pair have a prenup in place.

A source exclusively told Us later that month that Hurd “wasn’t expecting” the split, noting that Morris’ decision to call it quits “seems to have come out of the blue.”

Morris and Hurd became friends after meeting at a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. Two years later, the pair started dating and Hurd detailed their love story in his 2017 song “Love in a Bar.”

“[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” Morris exclusively told Us in 2019. “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists.”

Hurd proposed to Morris in 2017, and they tied the knot one year later.

“We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime,” she added during an interview with Us in 2019. “We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit. Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other. We try to have a good balance.”

The duo announced that they were expanding their family later that year. Their son, Hayes, was born in March 2020.

“I had a buddy tell me right before our kid came, ‘Remember that first and foremost, you have to be nice to each other,’” Hurd said to Us in August 2020. “I thought that was really good advice because there are so many moments where you’re like, ‘I have nothing left. I have no nice left in me.’ But … we’re all trying hard to do this, and I think the nicer you are to your partner, the easier it is.”

Before their split, Morris and Hurd showed off their chemistry at award shows and on social media. Hurd also supported Morris after she announced her plans to step away from country music. (Morris has made headlines for being an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community.)

“She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated,” he wrote via Instagram on September 20 alongside the cover image of Morris’ EP The Bridge. “I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord.”

He added: “Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard. I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s—t kicked out of her by the internet. I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It’s the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I’m sick of people getting rewarded for it.”