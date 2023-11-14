Maren Morris is in her “annual existential crisis” era.

The country singer, 33, revealed in an Instagram Story on Monday, November 13, that she’s looking forward to the future following her split from estranged husband Ryan Hurd — with a few changes to her life.

“Cut all hair off. Adopt a dog,” Morris joked in her post, listing off the steps she’s taken recently. “Get back on antidepressants.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Morris filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, on October 2 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The exes have a prenup in place.

Related: Maren Morris' Family Album With Ryan Hurd and Son Hayes: Photos Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd became parents in March 2020 with the arrival of their son, Hayes. After giving birth, Morris detailed her emergency C-section after 30 hours of labor. “I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” she wrote via Instagram. […]

Hurd “wasn’t expecting” Morris to file for divorce, a source told Us late last month. Her decision “seems to have come out of the blue.”

The insider explained that Morris and Hurd are “opposites,” which could have made their relationship “difficult.”

Morris and Hurd met in 2014 when they cowrote Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home.” Their friendship eventually turned romantic, with Hurd proposing two years later. He and Morris tied the knot in March 2018. They welcomed son Hayes, now 3, in March 2020.

Morris was spotted at various events without her wedding ring in the days after she filed for divorce, but the breakup news had not gone public yet. When she played a show in Chicago in celebration of her The Bridge EP, fans noticed after the fact that she performed without the ring on that finger.

Days later, Morris attended the premiere of Taylor Swift‘s concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles and was once again without her ring on the red carpet.

When Morris broke her social media silence following the divorce news, she seemingly alluded to the breakup in a cryptic post.

“It will be fine,” she wrote via Instagram Stories on October 20, sharing a selfie with her wedding ring off. “It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary.”

Related: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd‘s love story had all the makings of a great country song before they called it quits. Morris and Hurd met during a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. The duo were friends for two years before their relationship turned romantic. Hurd detailed their journey in […]

Despite the split, it seems there’s no bad blood between Morris and Hurd, as the duo recently reunited to go trick-or-treating with their son. Morris shared a photo of herself and Hurd smiling as they held Hayes’ hand on October 31. He was dressed as a dinosaur while Morris and Hurd were bundled up. (Hayes’ face was covered with a white heart emoji in the photo.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Throughout their time together, Morris and Hurd were open about their love and its ups and downs, especially after a “tough summer” in 2018.

“We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better,” Morris told Esquire in 2019. “I have always loved him, but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”