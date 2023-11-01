Maren Morris spent Halloween with estranged husband Ryan Hurd and their son, Hayes, weeks after filing for divorce.

Morris, 33, shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 31, giving fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the spooky holiday. In the black-and-white snap, Morris and Hurd, 36, each held onto one of Hayes’ hands while trick-or-treating. The 3-year-old wore a dinosaur costume while his parents bundled up in jackets and jeans. (Morris covered her son’s face with a heart emoji.)

The fun-filled outing marked the first time fans have seen Morris and Hurd together since Us Weekly confirmed their split earlier this month. According to court docs obtained by Us, Morris filed for divorce on October 2 after five years of marriage. The duo’s date of separation matched the day she filed the paperwork and she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Fans were shocked to learn that the country artists — who have collaborated several times over the years — ended their marriage. Morris’ filing was equally as surprising for Hurd, per a source.

Related: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd‘s love story had all the makings of a great country song before they called it quits. Morris and Hurd met during a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. The duo were friends for two years before their relationship turned romantic. Hurd detailed their journey in […]

“Ryan wasn’t expecting it,” the insider exclusively told Us, adding that the split “seems to have come out of the blue.”

While neither Hurd nor Morris have addressed the circumstances that led to their divorce, the source hinted that the pair are “opposites,” which could have proven “difficult” in the long run.

Morris was previously spotted without her wedding ring — or Hurd — at multiple events leading up to the pair’s breakup. She shared an Instagram Story photo displaying her bare left hand after her divorce made headlines, along with a cryptic quote about being able to “face what’s necessary.”

Related: Maren Morris' Family Album With Ryan Hurd and Son Hayes: Photos Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd became parents in March 2020 with the arrival of their son, Hayes. After giving birth, Morris detailed her emergency C-section after 30 hours of labor. “I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” she wrote via Instagram. […]

Before calling it quits, Morris and Hurd spoke openly about the challenges of maintaining a romance and raising a family on the road. In December 2022, Morris revealed on Sunday Today With Willie Geist that Hurd was a big source of support while she struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to Hayes in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think a lot of identity crises happened there,” she said at the time. “Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for the first time, and reeling from that, and trying to, like, find the forest through the trees. But also just knowing my worth without someone clapping for me.”

Related: Maren Morris' Most Critical Quotes About the Country Music Industry Maren Morris isn’t afraid to use her voice — even if it means speaking out against her fellow country music stars. Morris first stepped on to the country music scene with her self-titled EP in 2015. Since then, she’s been making music and headlines. The “Circles Around This Town” singer has never shied away from […]

Praising her then-husband, Morris added, “He kind of just helped me in song form, and in just conversation form, figure out how to get to the light.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Hurd was once again a champion for Morris weeks before she filed for divorce, publicly defending her decision to step away from the country music world after the release of her EP The Bridge.

“She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated. … I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s—t kicked out of her by the internet,” he wrote via Instagram on September 20. “I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It’s the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I’m sick of people getting rewarded for it. … She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way.”